Speaking to The Courier, Reading’s out of contract midfielder Charlie Adam has said talks are ongoing over a possible new deal with the Royals but added he would be open to returning to Scotland.

Experienced midfielder Charlie Adam is out of contract with Reading at the end of the season. His current deal covers him until the end of the season but as it stands, he will be leaving the Madejski Stadium at the end of the campaign.

Now, Adam has moved to provide an update on his situation. Speaking to The Courier, the midfielder confirmed that he is still in talks with Reading over a new deal but left the door open to a potential return to Scotland. He said:

“I’m open to anything. We are in talks at Reading and those are ongoing. But if the right offer comes along over the summer, of course, Scottish football is something I’d be interested in.

“I want to keep playing for as long as I can, but coaching is something I’ve been thinking about for the future, so if a Scottish club came with a player/coach offer, I’d definitely have a look at it.”

Adam, 34, has been with Reading since signing on a free transfer last summer. He joined the Royals from Stoke City and since, has scored two goals and laid on four assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

