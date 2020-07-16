Sky Sports pundits Emile Heskey and Phil Babb have offered their opinions on the possible promotion of West Bromwich Albion and have claimed that they will ‘do enough’ to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League ahead of Brentford.

The Bees edged ever closer to second-place with a 1-0 victory over Preston North End on Wednesday evening and they are now just one point behind West Brom with two games remaining.

Heskey and Babb were discussing the promotion race on the Sky Sports Football Show and believe that Brentford have left it too late to claim an automatic promotion spot.

“Brentford are in the ascendance now but it’s probably a little bit too late to get into the automatics,” Heskey said. “You never know but they’ve done fantastic up to this point.”

Babb said: “It’s an interesting one isn’t it? You look at the fixtures and West Brom have got Huddersfield and QPR so you’d expect them to come away with six points.”

They also spoke about how Brentford may assess the final two games and Babb made what seems a ‘ridiculous’ claim that their manager Thomas Frank could rest key players and settle for a play-off place.

“Does the Brentford manager think, we’ve got the play-offs, do I risk key players to try and catch West Brom or do I rest them for the play-offs?”

“If they continue their form, they’re just blowing teams away. If I look at the play-offs, I still think Brentford will get promotion through the play-offs.”

It seems inconceivable that Frank will judge it like that and you can bet your bottom dollar that the Bees will be doing everything in their power to push West Brom all the way. What is for certain is that it is going to be one of the most exciting promotion races in many years.

