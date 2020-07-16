Leeds United take on Barnsley at Elland Road this evening with a huge amount on the line for both sides with just two more games remaining after this clash.

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his prediction ahead of the game which could see Leeds inch ever close to a dream return to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Barnsley have their own focus as they look to move to within one point from safety with a win in order to avoid an immediate return to League One.

The Whites will be without key midfielder Kalvin Phillips who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury but will still a pose a significant threat to their Yorkshire rivals.

Prutton had his say ahead of the game: “Leeds would have been keeping a keen eye on events at Brentford on Wednesday night, but another win for the Bees means they won’t be able to seal promotion just yet.”

“They can, however, move to within touching distance of it. A victory would send them six points clear of Brentford – who have just two games to spare. It really is close.”

“Barnsley will do all they can to prevent it. They need a win themselves because they are four points adrift. If they go for it full tilt they will be picked apart, but at some point they will need to come out and play. Because of that, I have to go for the home side. 2-0.”

Leeds are unable to win promotion this evening due to Brentford’s win over Preston North End on Wednesday evening but they will be hoping they can take a giant step towards to the top-flight with a win here.

Barnsley will be a dangerous outfit as they scrap for their lives at the foot of the table but on paper, it seems highly unlikely they will pick up any points this evening.

