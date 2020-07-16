Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has said only Blackpool have made an official bid for striker Jerry Yates, as quoted by the Blackpool Gazette.

Jerry Yates’ impressive loan spell with Swindon Town has seen him attract significant transfer interest this summer. As covered here on The72, the Robins are keen on a permanent deal for Yates this summer. Not only them but Sunderland and Blackpool have also been linked with the striker.

Now, an update has emerged on Yates from Rotherham United boss Paul Warne. The Millers boss moved to discuss Yates’s situation, revealing that only one club, Blackpool, has made an official bid for Yates.

He said:

“There has been no bid from Swindon to my knowledge as we speak on Tuesday morning. I’m aware only that Blackpool have put an official bid in. There might have been a few phone calls here and there (from other clubs), but they’re the only ones to put an official bid in.

“If they reach the technical board’s valuation, then Jerry will be gone, so to speak. In the meantime, he is training with us and training really well. Because of the type of people we are, we will continue to train him as if he’s staying here.

“I’m well aware of the fact there are a lot of clubs interested in him and we’ll see how that progresses. At the moment, the bid hasn’t reached our valuation so he stays with us.”

With Swindon, Yates netted 14 goals and provided one assist in 34 games. He graduated from Rotherham’s youth academy and has gone on to play for the club 52 times, scoring five goals and laying on three assists in the process.

With Yates attracting significant interest, it will be interesting to see of the striker’s situation pans out. Where do you think Yates should move this summer. Blackpool? Sunderland? Swindon Town? Have your say in the poll below.

