Nottingham Forest run the risk of losing goalkeeper Jordan Smith on a free transfer this summer.

The back-up stopper is out of contract at the end of the season and his future at the City Ground remains up in the air.

Smith, who is 25 years old, has been on the books with the Reds since the age of seven but could be set to leave the Championship side on a permanent basis for the first time in his career.

He is a decent option for Forest and provides adequate competition for their goalkeeping position. They should try and keep him at the club for another 12 months at least, especially with Luke Steele being poised to leave and Costel Pantilimon falling way out of favour.

Smith provides cover for Brice Samba and is a trustworthy pair of hands if called upon.

He rose up through the Reds’ academy and made his senior debut in February 2017 in a league fixture against Norwich City. He has since made 47 more appearances for them over the past few seasons.

Smith has also gained first-team experience out on loan at Ilkeston Town, Nuneaton Town, Barnsley and Mansfield Town in the past.

It may be the case that he leaves Nottingham Forest this summer on a free if he wants to be the number one somewhere else. However, if they are promoted to the Premier League then there’s no doubt Smith will want to continue his lengthy association with the club in the big time.

