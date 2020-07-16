According to a report from the Daily Mail, Preston North End are keen on Wigan Athletic’s top scorer Kieffer Moore.

A selection of Wigan Athletic’s star players have been linked with moves away from the club. The Latics’ administration has seen a host of clubs said keen on both young stars and first-team regulars and now, another rumour has emerged.

The Daily Mail has said that Kieffer Moore is on the radar of fellow Championship side Preston North End. Moore is the club’s top scorer after a prolific 2020. The Wales international has scored seven goals since January 28th having scored only two goals in the first half of the season.

Moore only signed for Wigan Athletic last summer but with the club struggling for money, they are set to be forced into selling some of their prized assets this summer. Moore signed from Barnsley and has played in 34 Championship games, laying on five assists as well as his nine goals.

Moore’s stock has risen in recent years after prolific spells with Rotherham United and Barnsley. The 27-year-old scored 13 goals in 25 appearances in a loan spell with Rotherham prior to signing for Barnsley in January 2018.

With the Tykes, Moore scored an impressive 23 goals in 55 appearances across all competitions, providing eight assists.

With Preston North End interested in swooping for Moore, it will be interesting to see if he is a player Wigan Athletic cash in on to ease their financial worries.

Preston could be in the market for a new striker this summer. The Lilywhites currently have four strikers on the books, with Sean Maguire, Jayden Stockley, Louis Moult and David Nugent available. Preston’s goals have largely come from midfield, with Daniel Johnson, Tom Barkhuizen, Josh Harrop and Paul Gallagher all scoring more than any of the four aforementioned strikers.

A move for Moore could see them bring in a new talisman to help support the goalscoring midfielders.

