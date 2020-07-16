Darren Moore will be looking to strengthen his Doncaster Rovers side this summer. Here are five players he could target-

Chris Brunt- He is leaving West Bromwich Albion after 13 seasons there and will be a free agent. The Northern Ireland international has made over 400 appearances for the Midlands side and was managed by Moore at the Hawthorns.

Callum Morton, West Brom- The promising young striker impressed on loan at Northampton Town this past season and played a key part in their promotion to League One. Moore will know him from the Hawthorns and could try and loan him. However, there will be a few clubs after him this summer after he scored eight goals in 12 games for the Cobblers.

Saul Shotton, West Brom- The Baggies signed the highly-rated defender from Bury last summer and may loan him out next term to get some experience under his belt. Could Moore use his contacts there to lure him to the Keepmoat Stadium?

Donervon Daniels- He spent time on loan at Donny this past season and has now been released by Championship side Luton Town. The ex-Wigan Athletic and Blackpool is a decent option for the Yorkshire side on a free transfer. He will be weighing up his next move.

Jacques Maghoma- The experienced winger played alongside Moore at Burton Albion. He is available after leaving Birmingham City and would be a shrewd signing by Doncaster. The DR Congo international has played over 400 matches in his career.

