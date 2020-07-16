West Ham United, Norwich City and Watford are all set to do battle for Queens Park Rangers star Ryan Manning according to Football Insider.

Manning has previously attracted the interest of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton and Newcastle United earlier in the season but their interest has now wavered somewhat.

The midfielder has been converted into a left wing-back for Mark Warburton’s side and flourished in the role this season.

Manning is out of contract at Loftus Road next summer and he will be available for less than the £5million QPR wanted in January partly due to the financial constraints following the Coronavirus pandemic.

He has started 39 of QPR’s 44 Championship matches and showed his attacking prowess in his new role with two goals and an impressive seven assists.

The Premier League trio of West Ham, Norwich and Watford are all looking to recruit cover in their defence with the Hammers having also shown interest in Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson.

The Latics defender could cost up to £10million and with Manning likely to be available for around half of that amount he could prove a more cost-effective option for David Moyes’ side.

The 24-year-old has played in midfield for most of his career but his versatility and ability to play higher up the field makes him an attractive option for Premier League sides.

Norwich will be playing Championship football once again next season which may see them falling down the pecking order in the race to sign Manning although West Ham and Watford’s top-flight status is yet to be confirmed.

Would Ryan Manning be a good signing for a Premier League side?