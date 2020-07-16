Preston North End are targeting a summer move for Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore according to the Daily Mail.

The Welsh striker has scored nine goals in 34 appearances this season for the Latics and this has alerted fellow Championship side Preston to his potential availability.

It is no secret that Wigan will be looking to recoup funds due to their dire financial problems having entered administration earlier this month which could see them face a huge points deduction.

Wigan’s form in recent weeks has been impressive and although they face a 12 point deduction they could still avoid relegation due to their mid-table positioning.

However, due to the off-the-field problems, it means that the club could forced to cash-in on some of their key players, with Moore being one of those touted as leaving the DW Stadium.

Preston faced a damaging defeat to Brentford on Wednesday evening which leaves them five points outside the play-off places with just two games remaining which means they are almost certain to face another season in the Championship.

However, the Lilywhites have still had a good season and a move to Alex Neil’s side could be tempting for Moore as he looks to cement his place in the Wales squad ahead of next season’s European Championships.

Preston are certainly in need a striker that suits their style of play and Moore definitely is one of those with his quality of hold-up play.

He’s got a proven record in front of goal in the Championship and could be a shrewd acquisition for Preston as they look to mount another promotion challenge next season.

Would Kieffer Moore be a good signing for Preston North End?