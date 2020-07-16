Phil Parkinson will be eager to bolster his Sunderland side this summer as he gears up for his first full season in charge. Here are five players he could target-

Zach Clough, Nottingham Forest- Parkinson knows the 25-year-old well from managing at him at Bolton Wanderers. Clough scored 22 goals in 68 games during his first spell with the Trotters but has fallen way out-of-favour at Forest. Could he get his career back on track with the Black Cats?

Jonathan Grounds- He is a free agent after being released by Birmingham City and would add more depth to Sunderland’s defensive options. The Black Cats’ boss signed him on loan for Bolton in 2018/19 season from St. Andrew’s. He has racked up just under 400 appearances so far in his career.

Remi Matthews- He was Parkinson’s ‘keeper at Bolton and his contract there has expired meaning Sunderland could swoop in. They need a new goalkeeper with Jon McLaughlin leaving for Rangers.

James Henry, Oxford United- The experienced winger is another who Parkinson had with the Trotters. He has won promotion from League One twice before in his career and would be ideal for Sunderland. Oxford could face a battle to keep him after their Play-Off final defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Chris Long, Motherwell- Parkinson loaned him for Bolton from rivals Burnley three years ago and the former England Under-20 has impressed in Scotland this season, scoring 11 goals in all competitions this past season and may be rewarded with a move back down the border over the coming months.

