Leeds United are set to be joined by Everton in the race to sign Dinamo Zagreb midfielder Amer Gojak according to Croatian media outlet Sportske Novosti.

The playmaker has attracted the interest of Leeds who are looking to bring in a long-term replacement for Pablo Hernandez who at 35-years-old is unlikely to be able to play week in week out if they win promotion to the Premier League.

Hertha Berlin, Bologna and Sassuolo also being credited with an interest in the Bosnian midfielder due to his impressive performances this season.

Gojak has won ten caps for his native Bosnia and scored four goals for the international side.

The 23-year-old scored four goals and registered five assists in 38 appearances in 2019/20 whilst also making five appearances in the UEFA Champions League.

Gojak has played over 150 times for Zagreb meaning he would bring a wealth of quality and experience to the Leeds United team which they will surely be looking for if they are competing in the top-flight.

The midfielder has undoubted talent and has real pedigree at the highest level and his record suggests that he could be a success if he moved to Elland Road.

However, with competition for his signature high, Leeds face a real battle from top clubs in Europe as well as Premier League side Everton, as they look to add midfield reinforcements to their squad for next season.

Leeds have been indebted to the quality of Spaniard Hernandez but with him entering the twilight of his career, bringing Gojak to the club could be just the signing they need who can progress and develop under the stewardship of Marcelo Bielsa.

Would Amer Gojak be a good signing for Leeds United?