According to Football Insider and their writer Wayne Veysey, a decision taken at West Ham United could totally wreck West Bromwich Albion’s strategy and hope when it comes to landing the Hammers exciting, young wing star Grady Diangana.

The Baggies faced a struggle to land the talented youngster anyway after news came through that Dutch giants Ajax were leading the way to land the winger ahead of others such as Celtic and Rangers.

Diangana, who has come up through the ranks at the East London club has only known West Ham ahead of this season on loan at West Brom. He’s already got 21 first-team appearances (2 goals/1 assist) for West Ham under his belt, 17 of these coming in the Premier League.

However, his time in the Black Country this season has seen the youngster put in a series of sparkling displays for West Brom, performances that have interested suitors. These performances have made interested parties sit up and take notice of the London-born youngster. Across 27 appearances in the English second tier this season, Diangana has exploded on to the scene with 7 goals and 6 assists.

Not only are sides like West Brom, Ajax and Celtic sitting up and taking an interest, his parent club West Ham are also piqued. Referencing a ‘West Ham source’, Veysey writes that “Moyes is delighted by Diangana’s progress and plans a major role for him next season.”

West Brom is poised in a three-horse race for the two automatic promotion spots with Leeds United and a rampant Brentford. However, they could be in a bigger battle with West Ham over Diangana.

Will West Brom gain Premier League promotion this season?