Garry Monk will be eager to bolster his Sheffield Wednesday side this summer. Here are five players he could target for the Owls-

Tom Carroll, free agent- The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder worked under Monk at Swansea City and is currently available. He will be hoping to find a club for next season and could fit the bill for Sheffield Wednesday.

Modou Barrow, Reading- Monk had the pacey forward at both Swansea and Leeds United. The Gambia international has spent the second-half of the past season on loan in Turkey at Denizlispor but is expected to leave the Madejski Stadium on a permanent basis this summer. Could Monk reunite with him for a third time in South Yorkshire?

Maikel Kieftenbeld, Birmingham City- The Owls’ boss managed him at the Blues last season and the Dutchman has played for the Midlands club for the past five campaigns, making over 150 appearances. He would be a shrewd replacement for Sam Hutchinson.

Lewis Baker, Chelsea- The former England Under-21 international needs to leave Stamford Bridge for more game time. The Wednesday manager loaned him for Middlesbrough in the 2017/18 season. Baker, who is 24 years old, has had a spell at Hillsborough before in 2015 and has also been at MK Dons, Vitesse, Leeds United, Reading and Fortuna Dusseldorf in the past.

Rudy Gestede, Middlesbrough- With the likes of Steven Fletcher, Sam Winnall and Jordan Rhodes all out of contract in June, there may be a space to fill up front. Monk knows the experienced striker from the Riverside and may see him as an option for the Owls on a free transfer this summer.

In other Sheffield Wednesday news, they need to agree terms with Kieran Lee over a new deal, as covered by The72.

Can SWFC compete for promotion next season?