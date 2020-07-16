Ben Garner will be looking to put his own stamp on Bristol Rovers’ squad this summer as he gears up for his first full season in charge. Here are five players he could target-

Hiram Boateng, MK Dons- The midfielder is a player Garner knows from being a coach at Crystal Palace. Boateng, who is 24 years old, would bolster Bristol Rovers’ midfield options for next term and fill the void left by Liam Sercombe and Ollie Clarke’s departures. He had a spell on loan at the Memorial Ground in 2016.

Zeki Fryers, Swindon Town– He is another player who Garner coached at Selhurst Park. The former Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Barnsley left-back helped Richie Wellens’ Robins gain promotion from League Two this past season.

Kwesi Appiah, AFC Wimbledon- The ex-Palace, Cambridge United and Reading striker would give the Pirates more pace and options up front. He has been released by fellow League One side Wimbledon after three seasons there.

Saul Shotton, West Brom- The 19-year-old could leave the Baggies on loan next season for some first-team experience. Garner was a coach at the Hawthorns and could use his contacts with the Championship promotion chasers to potentially bring some players in.

Alex Bradley, Lincoln City- The Bristol Rovers boss will also know the forward from his days at West Brom. The ex-Finland Under-19 international is someone to consider for the Pirates as they scour the transfer market for reinforcements.

In other Bristol Rovers news, their ex-striker Luke James is a target for Football League new boys Barrow, as covered by The72.

Can Bristol Rovers impress next season?