Manchester United have provided a real boost to West Bromwich Albion in the Championship side’s pursuit of Jesse Lingard according to The Telegraph.

It has been reported that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is willing to listen to offers for six of his first-team players including Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones, Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot to fund his own squad rebuild.

There has been speculation that West Brom are interested in the somewhat forgotten star Jesse Lingard whose form has declined in recent months.

Lingard tends to play in the wide positions but with the form of Marcus Rashford and youngster Mason Greenwood, he had found regular game time hard to come by at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are also eyeing a summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho which could push Lingard even further down the pecking order.

The United hierarchy believe that Lingard could fetch the biggest fee, with a number of clubs from both the Premier League and Europe interested.

West Brom are sure to face real competition for his signature with both West Ham United and Everton also rumoured to be interested in the winger.

Lingard has previously had a loan spell at Birmingham City and despite him losing his place in the Red Devils team he has undoubted quality and could be a real coup for a low-end Premier League side.

The Baggies would certainly need to win promotion to the top-flight to stand any realistic chance of landing Lingard with it appearing highly unlikely he would be willing to make the step down to the Championship.

Would Jesse Lingard be a good signing for West Bromwich Albion?