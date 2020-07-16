Championship trio Swansea City, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are ready to make a summer swoop for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Jonathan Bond according to Sky Sports.

Bond has been at the Hawthorns since the summer of 2018 arriving from Reading on a free transfer but he has spent much of his time as second-choice to number one goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Johnstone has played in every single West Brom game for the past two seasons and has been hard to dislodge from the number one position since he joined from Manchester United for around £6.5million.

27-year-old Bond has made seven appearances in cup competitions and has featured four times under Slaven Bilic this term, but his future at the Hawthorns is uncertain.

His current deal was due to expire at the end of June but West Brom and Bond both agreed to extend it until the end of the season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Baggies have already parted ways with third-choice keeper Ali Al Habsi who left the club following the expiry of his contract so it appears unlikely they would be willing to allow Bond to leave at the end of the campaign as well.

Losing two of their goalkeepers could see the Midlands club have to enter the market for replacements for both which could stretch their finances, particularly if they win promotion to the Premier League where they will be eager to add fresh faces in other areas of the squad.

On the other hand, West Brom have recently agreed a new deal with young goalkeeper Alex Palmer who spent last season out on loan at League Two side Plymouth Argyle helping them win promotion to the third tier and they could opt to make him a real part of their squad for next season.

