Plymouth Argyle will need to replace midfielder Antoni Sarcevic this summer after he left for Bolton Wanderers. Here are five players they could sign-

Liam Sercombe- The experienced midfielder is a free agent after leaving Bristol Rovers after three years there. He is a decent option for Plymouth and would be a shrewd replacement for Sarcevic. He has racked up just under 500 appearances in his career to date.

Jordan Rossiter- Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe signed him on loan for former club Bury and could potentially target him again now. He is available after being released by Rangers and spent last season on loan in League One at Fleetwood Town.

Tyreeq Bakinson- He spent the second-half of the last campaign at Home Park and helped the Pilrgims gain promotion from League Two. The young midfielder would be an ideal acquisition this summer but their chances of re-signing depend on whether the Robins left him leave again.

Ethan Robson- The 23-year-old has left Sunderland after spending his whole career to date at the Stadium of Light. He played 14 times for their first-team as well as gaining regular football experience out on loan at Dundee and Grimsby Town.

Ben Gladwin- The ex-Swindon Town, QPR and Blackburn Rovers man is another option for Plymouth on a free transfer. He played in the third tier for MK Dons last season.

In other Plymouth news, their reported target Brett Pitman is open to offers after leaving Portsmouth, as covered by The72.



