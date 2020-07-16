Leeds United now know what they need to be promoted to the Premier League. It all boils down to just four points from the last three games with two of these being against teams in the relegation zone. Next up are South Yorkshire rivals, and Championship basement club, Barnsley at Elland Road tonight. Win that and the task becomes a little easier, the end goal a little closer.

However, looking ahead to next season, a hopefully promoted Whites outfit will be left with a gaping hole to fill. That hole? Ben White will return to Brighton a much-improved player and will then likely be cherrypicked by the likes of Liverpool or one of the two Manchester outfits who are all said to be interested.

It has been a love affair between Leeds United fans and Ben White since the Pool-born youngster joined as Pontus Jansson’s replacement. It is, however, a love affair that will turn sour because of one simple thing. Leeds United have done their job too well. Under Marcelo Bielsa, has turned White from that untried youngster into a £20million+ rated central defender who will need replacing.

With Marcelo Bielsa facing the very real proposition that Ben White will need replacing, here are five defenders that he could go for this summer.

Five central defenders Bielsa should target to replace Ben White

Dael Fry (Middlesbrough); 22-year-old Fry has featured in 97 appearances for Middlesbrough since stepping up from their Under-23s. 34 of those appearances have been for a Boro side struggling against relegation this season. Despite their lowly position, Fry has caught the eye for the Teessiders.

Tosin Adarabioyo (Manchester City): 22-year-old Manchester City centre-back Adarabioyo is highly thought of at the Etihad although he is fighting a wall of talent in front of him. He has spent two seasons out on loan at West Bromwich Albion (36 games/2 assists) and Blackburn Rovers (34 games/3 goals/1 assist). That loan is ongoing and Leeds got a close-up look at him in their 3-1 win over Rovers.

Lucas Martinez Quarta (River Plate): 24-year-old Quarta has been a regular in the River Plate side for four seasons now and is also an Argentinian international. He is said to be on the radar at Elland Road and the huge release clause (£19.2m) could apparently be much lower due to Covid-19 uncertainty.

Cameron Carters-Vickers (Tottenham): 22-year-old Carter-Vickers has spent much of his Spurs career out on loan to Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea, Stoke and now Luton Town. He’s only made four appearances in total for Spurs first-team but has caught the eye at strugglers Stoke City (15 games) and Luton Town (14 games) in this season’s Championship. He is also an 8-cap USA international.

Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham): 21-year-old, London-born Tanganga is a 7-cap England Under-20 international who has broken through to the Spurs first-team set-up this season. He has made 6 Premier League appearances for Spurs since coming into the squad and onto the bench for the Brighton game in late December. He is adaptable and has played across the back four this season as well as a game as a right-sided midfielder.

Who will Leeds United replace Ben White with next season?