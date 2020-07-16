Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is ‘hopeful’ of completing another signing this week, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live.

The Imps’ manager is gearing up for his first full season in charge at Sincil Bank.

They were sat in 16th position in League One when the past campaign was halted in March and are hoping to compete in the top half of the division next term.

Lincoln have so far signed midfielder James Jones from Crewe Alexandra and defender Lewis Montsma from FC Dordrecht.

Appleton hasn’t ruled out delving more into the market to sign some more players from abroad this summer after landing Montsma, as per Lincolnshire Live: “I think you have to be open minded and you can’t just limit yourself to one pond. There are plenty of opportunities out there for players and clubs if you are prepared to do the work and put the graft in.

“I think we have done that over the summer as a club certainly on the recruitment side of things. Lewis is one of maybe a dozen to 15 players we have been looking at from the foreign market. He may be the last one that comes from abroad but that certainly won’t be from a want of not looking.”

He added: “We will continue to look and try and find players and equally it is important is they want to play for Lincoln and the price is right.”

The Imps continue to hold talks with youngster Ellis Chapman over a new contract.

They have a good core of players under contract for next season but do need more signings over the coming months. Lincoln are hopeful of getting one done later this week.

Appleton’s side were linked with ex-Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Connor Kirby a couple of weeks ago, as covered by The72.

Can Lincoln challenge at the top end of League One next season?