Peterborough have ‘launched’ a bid to re-sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

The Posh are trying to bring him back to London Road on loan for next season.

Brown, who is 24 years old, spent the second-half of the past campaign on loan with Darren Ferguson’s side and made 12 appearances for them in all competitions.

The ex-England Under-20 international joined Huddersfield last summer from Forest Green Rovers but struggled for game time with the Championship outfit. Therefore, they could be tempted to loan him out again.

Brown started his career at Birmingham City and went onto play 20 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Notts County and Chesterfield.

He left the Midlands club on a permanent basis in 2017 and had two impressive seasons at Forest Green. He scored a combined 14 goals for the League Two side to earn a move to the second tier.

Brown still has two years left on his contract at Huddersfield but they face a decision as to whether to loan him out to Peterborough for next season.

The Terriers are still fighting for their lives so the Posh may have to wait to see what league Danny Cowley’s men are in next term to see if they’re willing to loan him to them.

In other Peterborough news, their ex-striker Luke James is a target for Football League new boys Barrow, as reported by The72.

Will PUFC bring back Brown?