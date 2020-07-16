Former Football League midfielder Paul Turnbull is leaving Stockport County, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Macclesfield Town and Barrow man will become a free agent this summer.

Turnbull, who is 31 years old, re-joined his hometown club in 2018 and helped them win promotion from the National League North in his first season back with the North-West side.

Their boss Jim Gannon has told their website: “Unfortunately, we cannot take all our players forward. Paul Turnbull and Sam Walker will leave the Club following the expiration of their contracts.”

“It goes without saying that the Club wishes to thank the players for their significant contributions and wish them well in the next chapter of their careers. It has been a desperately difficult decision to let such good people and players go.”

Turnbull is a vastly experienced midfielder and started his career at Stockport before going onto make 147 appearances for their first-team as a youngster.

Northampton Town lured him away from Edgeley Park in 2011 and he spent two years on the books with the Cobblers, some of which he spent back on loan at Stockport and then Lincoln City.

Turnbull signed for Macclesfield Town in 2013 and became a key player for the Silkmen in his three seasons at Moss Rose. He has since gone onto have spells in non-league at Barrow and Chester before re-joining Stockport.

He will have to weigh up his options over the coming months but is a decent option for non-league sides on a free.

