According to a report from the Daily Mail, Wigan Athletic attacker Jamal Lowe is attracting “big interest” from Millwall and Cardiff City.

Wigan Athletic’s administration has seen a host of their players linked with moves away from the DW Stadium.

Players from young Joe Geldhart to skipper Sam Morsy have been linked with moves away – both covered here on The72 – and now, another one of their star players has been linked with a move away.

Attacker Jamal Lowe has been linked with a move to two of Wigan Athletic’s Championship rivals. Millwall and Cardiff City are said to be keen on Lowe, with Scottish giants Celtic also linked with the forward.

Lowe signed for Wigan Athletic last summer, signing from Portsmouth. The 25-year-old has been a fixture in Paul Cook’s starting 11 over the course of the season. In total, he has played in 46 games across all competitions, providing five assists and netting five goals in the process.

One of Lowe’s best performances in a Wigan shirt came earlier this week in the Latics’ stunning 8-0 win over Hull City. Lowe scored once and provided three assists in the win over the Tigers.

Lowe has stock has risen ever since he signed for Portsmouth from Hampton and Richmond in 2017. He scored 29 goals and laid on 18 assists in 119 appearances with Pompey, earning a move to Wigan Athletic.

Now, with Wigan Athletic’s situation meaning players are attracting interest, it awaits to be seen if Millwall and Cardiff’s rumoured interest in Lowe materialises into anything serious.

Wigan Athletic fans, would you cash in on Lowe to ease financial worries or is he a player you need to keep? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Jamal Lowe - stay or go?