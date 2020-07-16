According to Sky Sports’ live Transfer Centre (10:24, 14th July), Fulham and Nottingham Forest are “leading the chase” for Oxford United centre-back Rob Dickie.

Oxford United’s star defender Rob Dickie’s impressive performances in League One has seen him attract plenty of transfer interest. As covered here on The72, Dickie has previously been linked with Leeds United and Southampton.

Now, it has been claimed that Dickie is attracting significant transfer interest. The Oxford United defender is said to be subject to interest from Fulham and Nottingham Forest, with the pair said to be “leading the chase” for his signature ahead of the rest of the teams interested.

Dickie’s performances in League One almost helped fire Oxford to Championship football. However, the U’s fell at the final hurdle, losing to Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final.

Over the course of the season, Dickie played in 49 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing four assists. He was a mainstay in Karl Robinson’s defence, captaining their last five games of the League One season.

In total, Dickie, 24, has played in 113 games for Oxford United since signing from Reading in January 2018. Along the way, he has scored three goals and laid on five assists.

With Oxford failing to earn a spot in the Championship, the club are said to be prepared for a flurry of offers for Dickie.

