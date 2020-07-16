Cypriot side Pafos FC have confirmed on their official club website that former Derby County and Tranmere Rovers loan man Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has joined the club on a free transfer.

Aston Villa sent young forward Rushian Hepburn-Murphy spent the 2019/20 campaign out on loan with Tranmere Rovers and Derby County, linking up with the Rams’ Under-23s side. Now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new club.

Hepburn-Murphy has moved to Cyprus to sign for Pafos FC. The 21-year-old makes the move on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract with Aston Villa.

Upon the announcement, Pafos moved to welcome Hepburn-Murphy in their official club statement. In confirming the move, the club wished the former England youth international the best for his time with the club, saying:

“We welcome Rushian to the family of Pafos FC and wish him good luck!”

Hepburn-Murphy came through Aston Villa’s academy and went on to feature 17 times for their senior side. He was a prolific scorer for Villa’s Under-23s, scoring 24 goals in 43 appearances, laying on five assists in the process.

The forward spent time out on loan with Cambridge United for the second half of the 2018/19 season, netting two goals and laying on one assist in 16 games.

While on loan with Tranmere, Hepburn-Murphy featured in 23 games across all competitions. In the process, he scored five goals and provided one assist. With Derby’s Under-23s, he featured three times before the season’s suspension.

With Hepburn-Murphy’s move to Cyrpus confirmed, it will be interesting to see if his loan spells help him impress with Pafos FC. Do you think he’ll impress in Cyprus? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Derby County news, one of the club’s former players has found a new club – read up more on that here.

Will Hepburn-Murphy succeed in Cyprus?