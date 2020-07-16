Leeds United have taken the Sky Bet Championship by storm and have displayed a brand of swashbuckling football that their fans could only have hoped for when looking at past iterations of the Whites squad. They sit poised and ready for a possible promotion knowing that four points from their last three games will see them hit the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

Next up for the Whites is Barnsley, a side languishing at the foot of the table. It promises to be a classic top-vs-bottom clash with Whites fans hopeful of all three points after a series of sparkling displays. However, doubt does remain as a little cloud of doom with the likes of Brentford threatening to crash the party.

The football has been breathtaking at times and opponents have been swept away under the weight of a slew of goals and wave-after-wave of attacks. For the fans, it is a pleasure to watch; for opponents much less so.

However, pundit, and former Whites midfielder, Michael Brown (in conversation with Football Insider) doesn’t think that this will be enough should the Whites gain Premier League promotion. For him, if Leeds United don’t go out and up the ‘swash’ then they will ‘buckle’. When if comes to transfer direction this summer, Brown is adamant what United will need to do. On what this direction should look like, Brown tells Football Insider:



“Any good player who can put the ball in the net, that’s what they’re going to want. Does Bamford need some help at the top of the pitch? For sure, of course he does. As you go into the Premier League you’re probably going to need another couple of attacking players to help the likes of Costa and Bamford.

Continuing on this slant, Brown adds:



“You’ve got Hernandez behind there who’s got that creativity but they’ll need forward players, you need to score goals in the Premier League and there’ll be a few coming in, I would expect.”



In respect to this “few coming in”, Leeds United fans will be paying close attention to the upcoming transfer market which begins in earnest later this month on July 27 and continues until October 5 when the Whites will hopefully be into their 2020/21 Premier League campaign.



