As per a report from the Daily Mail, West Ham have made an initial approach for Wigan Athletic defender Cedric Kipre.

Earlier this month, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Wigan Athletic centre-back Cedric Kipre was attracting Premier League transfer interest.

It was claimed that West Ham and Watford were both interested in Kipre earlier this month. Now, it has emerged that the Hammers’ rumoured interest in Kipre has developed further.

West Ham have made an enquiry about the availability of Kipre, as per a report from the Daily Mail. Amid Wigan’s administration, a host of the Latics’ players have been linked with moves away from the DW Stadium.

Kipre is one of those attracting increasing interest upon the club’s administration, with Watford maintaining their interest and clubs from Germany also monitoring.

Kipre has been a fixture in Paul Cook’s side this season. In total, the Ivorian centre-back has made 35 appearances across all competitions, scoring two goals in the process. He has started in every game since December 11th, starring alongside Leon Balogun as the Latics kept seven consecutive clean sheets prior to the weekend’s loss to Brentford.

The 23-year-old has been with Wigan Athletic since 2018 when he signed from Scottish Premiership side Motherwell. Kipre has appeared 75 times since joining the club, netting twice.

Prior to his move to the DW Stadium, Kipre played 52 times for Motherwell in a little over a year with the club. He came through Leicester City’s academy after previously spending time with PSG as a youngster.

With the interest in Kipre seeming to be escalating, it will be interesting to see how the Wigan Athletic defender’s situation pans out. Latics fans, do you think Kipre would be able to make the step up to the Premier League? Have your say in the poll at the bottom of the page.

