Forest Green have confirmed on their official club website that former Peterborough United goalkeeper Luke McGee has signed on a free transfer after his release from Portsmouth.

Portsmouth moved to release goalkeeper Luke McGee at the end of his contract earlier this summer. Now, it has been confirmed that McGee has found himself a new club.

McGee has signed for League Two side Forest Green, signing on a two-year contract. He joins on a free transfer to come in and stake a claim for their number one shirt.

Upon the announcement, Forest Green boss Mark Cooper spoke to the club’s official website. He said that McGee turned down the chance to move to Championship clubs to make the move to The New Lawn, adding that he was the club’s number one target. He said:

“Luke was always our number one target in discussions with Dan Connor [goalkeeper coach] and my staff. He had a good grounding at Tottenham and played at Peterborough and played lots of games for Portsmouth.

“He’s 6ft 4ins, makes good saves and more importantly keeps the ball out of the net. He had interest from the Championship to go in as a number two, but wanted to come to us and play.”

McGee came through the youth academy at Premier League side Spurs, who he joined back in 2012. He made no first-team appearances for Spurs before making a loan move to Peterborough United, where he made his professional debut.

After a successful spell at London Road, The 23-year-old made a permanent move to Portsmouth, putting pen to paper on a three-year deal at Fratton Park.

McGee was a mainstay in the Pompey side during the 2017/18 season, playing in 50 games across all competitions. In total, he played 56 times for the club, featuring four times for Bradford City during a loan spell last season.

