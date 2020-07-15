Marcelo Bielsa is almost unanimously popular as the Leeds United head coach this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Marcelo Bielsa received an approval rating of +95. This was after he was approved by 97% of Leeds United fans with 2% of fans disapproving of him. 1% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 98% (+1)

Disapprove: 1% (-1)

Don’t Know: 0% (-1)

Net Approval Rating: +97 (+2)

As you can see, Marcelo Bielsa has become more popular as the Leeds United head coach. He was already very popular but as Leeds claimed crucial wins which have got them closer to a spot in the Premier League than ever, he is almost unanimously popular. While it is not the highest net approval rating he has received since this series has started, he is still closer than many will ever get to complete unanimous approval. Bielsa has the best chance of getting to 100% next week if Leeds seal their promotion.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +84

Week 2: +98

Week 3: +95

Week 4: +97



Do you agree with Marcelo Bielsa's approval rating?