Leeds United have been credited with a degree of interest in now free agent midfielder Patrick Erras by German media giant Bild. However, should the Whites wish to land him then they are going to have a fight on their hands says German website Onetz as Werder Bremen are advancing interest of their own.

Erras became a free agent after leaving FC Nuremburg two days ago (13 July) despite Bild writing that the player was in talks to extend his stay with the German side. Now Onetz report that the interest coming in for him in the shape of “some clubs from home and abroad” makes the situation he is facing “really interesting.”

Erras’ departure from FC Nuremberg severs a 13-year link with the club after he was signed by them from SV Raigering Youth. His time at Nuremberg has seen him go on to make 86 appearances for the first-team, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists.

His experience has come mainly in 2.Bundesliga (61 games), although he has featured in 19 games in Germany’s top-tier competition, the 1.Bundesliga.

This season has seen the 6ft 5in defensive midfielder, who can also drop in as a central defender, make 20 appearances, scoring 3 goals into the bargain. That is the sort of versatility that Marcelo Bielsa likes from his players.

However, Onetz report a possible spanner in the works for any Leeds United interest saying that “Bundesliga club Werder Bremen was dealing with Erras’ personnel.”

Leeds United are poised for a possible promotion to the Premier League. Should that happen, it would make a very interesting top league tug-o’-war between the Whites and Werder Bremen.

