Alex Neil’s popularity as the Preston North End head coach has jumped back up this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Alex Neil received an approval rating of +44. This was after he was approved by 68% of Preston North End fans with 24% of fans disapproving of him. 8% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 68% (+21)

Disapprove: 24% (-19)

Don’t Know: 8% (-2)

Net Approval Rating: +44 (+40)

As you can see, Alex Neil’s popularity as the Preston North End has jumped back up this week. Since we starting doing the Manager Approval Ratings, Neil’s popularity has declined. This has been because they haven’t won a game since the season restarted. But before this poll was opened, Preston finally won and their hopes of getting a place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs were brought back to life. Now Neil will want to win their last three games of the season which would make his net approval rating go even higher.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +72

Week 2: +32

Week 3: +4

Week 4: +44

Do you agree with Alex Neil's approval rating?