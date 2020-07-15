Neil Harris’s popularity as the Cardiff City head coach has dropped this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Neil Harris received an approval rating of +84. This was after he was approved by 90% of Cardiff City fans with 6% of fans disapproving of him. 4% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 72% (-18)

Disapprove: 18% (+12)

Don’t Know: 10% (+6)

Net Approval Rating: +54 (-30)

As you can see, Neil Harris’s popularity as the Cardiff City head coach has dropped over the last week. Considering Cardiff’s results recently, this is not a surprise. While they had been in good form after the season was restarted, that ended over the last week. In the two games that they played before the poll was opened, they lost both which put them at serious risk of dropping out of the top six. They are still there but expect his Net Approval Rating to drop if they ended up losing their place in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +50

Week 2: +73

Week 3: +84

Week 4: +54

Do you agree with Neil Harris's approval rating?