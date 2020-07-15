Sabri Lamouchi’s popularity as Nottingham Forest head coach has dropped for the third week in a row.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Sabri Lamouchi received an approval rating of +78. This was after he was approved by 89% of Fulham fans with 11% of fans disapproving of him. 1% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 72% (-17)

Disapprove: 25% (+14)

Don’t Know: 3% (+2)

Net Approval Rating: +47 (-31)

As you can see, Sabri Lamouchi’s popularity as the Nottingham Forest head coach has dropped this week. This is the third week in a row that Lamouchi’s popularity has dropped, a trend that will be quite concerning. He still has a rather positive Net Approval Rating and Forest should be able to qualify for the Sky Bet Championship play-offs. But the fact his popularity has dropped over the last few weeks shows there is some dissatisfaction growing among fans about their recent results. We’ll see if he can bounce back next week.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +86

Week 2: +84

Week 3: +78

Week 4: +47

Do you agree with Sabri Lamouchi's approval rating?