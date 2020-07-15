Scott Parker is dividing fans as the Fulham head coach as he gets the first-ever neutral Net Approval Rating.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Scott Parker received an approval rating of -40. This was after he was approved by 27% of Fulham fans with 67% of fans disapproving of him. 5% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 46% (+19)

Disapprove: 46% (-21)

Don’t Know: 8% (+3)

Net Approval Rating: 0 (+40)

As you can see, Scott Parker has become more popular as the Fulham head coach this week. He now has a Net Approval Rating of 0, the first-ever time someone has received a neutral rating since we started doing this series a month ago. It has been impressive to see how more popular Parker has got as the Fulham head coach over the last few weeks, even though their inconsistent form means that they will most likely be in the Sky Bet Championship play-offs rather than getting automatically promoted. We’ll see if Parker can get his first positive Net Approval Rating next week.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: -40

Week 2: -65

Week 3: -40

Week 4: 0

Do you agree with Scott Parker's Approval rating?