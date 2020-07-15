Slaven Bilic’s popularity as the West Bromwich Albion head coach has dropped back down this week.

This is Week 4 of the Manager Approval Ratings series. This is where every week, we ask the fans whether they approve or disapprove of their manager. We then track the results over the weeks to see whether a manager has got more or less popular within their fanbase.

Last week in Week 3, Slaven Bilic received an approval rating of +83. This was after he was approved by 90% of West Bromwich Albion fans with 7% of fans disapproving of him. 3% of fans who voted in this poll said they don’t know if they approved or disapproved of him.

Week 4’s results are as follows with changes detailed in brackets.

Approve: 72% (-17)

Disapprove: 19% (+12)

Don’t Know: 8% (+5)

Net Approval Rating: +54 (-29)

As you can see, Slaven Bilic’s popularity as the West Bromwich Albion head coach has dropped this week. Last week, we said it would be interesting to see if Bilic’s Net Approval Ratings would become more stable or if it would remain volatile until the end of the season. It appears that the answer is going to be that it remains volatile as his popularity took a steep drop this week. If his popularity rises in the final Week 5 next week, he’ll have zig-zagged throughout the entirety of this series.

Below is the full net approval rating results since Week 1.

Week 1: +94

Week 2: +47

Week 3: +83

Week 4: +54

Do you agree with Slaven Bilic's approval rating?