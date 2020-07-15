At some point Leeds United will need to consider how to replace the talent that is Pablo Hernandez. He’s 35 and already his time is being managed in the Championship to such a degree that he is the best 45-minute player in the division. When he’s not on the field, Tyler Roberts plays as a no10 but that isn’t ideal. However, Italian sports journalist Nicolo Schira has commented on his personal Twitter feed (below) that Leeds United are interested in Dinamo Zagreb’s Amer Gojak.

23-year-old Gojak has been at Dinamo Zagreb since 2015, moving for an undisclosed fee from second-tier side FK Olimpik Sarajevo. Since moving to Dinamo Zagreb, the young attacking midfielder has gone on to make 176 appearances for the club – 25 of which have come for the second team.

His 151 games for the first-team have seen him score 14 goals and provide 19 assists in total. 26 of those games have come this season in the 1.HNL – Croatia’s top division and have seen him score two goals and provide five assists.

He also has extensive experience in European competitions with 14 Europe League games (including qualifying) and 20 Champions League games (including qualifying) under his belt.

This season has seen the 10-cap/4 goal Bosnia-Herzegovina international feature in five Champions League games and six qualifying fixtures, where he scored twice in games against Ferencvaros and Rosenborg.

With Leeds United needing a more natural no10 to support Pablo Hernandez, they could do worse that make a move for someone like Gojak and move on the interest that Schira says that they have in him.

Should Leeds United move for someone like Gojak with an aging Hernandez to consider?