Speaking to the club’s official website, Coventry City manager Mark Robins has said he is “delighted” to have secured a permanent deal for loan star Callum O’Hare.

Callum O’Hare spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Coventry City and in Sky Blue, he thoroughly impressed. O’Hare was a fixture in Mark Robins’ plans, scoring four goals and laying on seven assists in 39 games across all competitions.

Coventry City were heavily linked with a permanent move for O’Hare and now, it has been confirmed that the newly-promoted side have secured a permanent deal for O’Hare.

The club confirmed that O’Hare has signed on a three-year contract with the club after departure from Aston Villa. Upon the announcement, Coventry boss Mark Robins reacted to the deal.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Robins said that the club are “delighted” to have secured a deal for one of their main transfer targets. He said:

“We are delighted to welcome Callum back to the Club.

“Callum has been one of our main transfer targets as we prepare for the Championship campaign, and we’re very pleased to have fought off competition from other clubs to secure his signature.

“We know what great attributes Callum has and the quality he can bring to the side, as he showed in his contribution to our League One winning campaign. He is a popular member of the squad, and I know fans will welcome his arrival.

“He is a player who is continuing to develop as a footballer, and we look forward to him being part of our squad on a permanent basis.”

