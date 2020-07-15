According to ESPN, Brighton and Hove Albion and Sheffield United are both interested in Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence.

The 19-year old Middlesbrough star has been attracting attention from elsewhere in the Premier League, with Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Southampton all tracking the defender. But now both Brighton and Sheffield United have entered the fold.

Spence only signed a contract extension at The Riverside in February, keeping him at the club until 2022. However, with an increased buzz around the player following his impressive breakout season, Middlesbrough might have a tough time keeping hold of the starlet.

Having arrived from Fulham in the summer of 2018, the teenager had to wait until December 2019 until his league debut for Boro. Then-manager Jonathan Woodgate had spoken out about giving youth a chance, and his gamble paid off with Spence quickly becoming a vital part of the first-team squad.

Since making his Boro bow, he has gone on to make 20 league appearances, scoring one goal.

According to the report, Middlesbrough are likely to ask for a bid in the region of £10 million, but they will want to keep hold of him at all costs. However, the pulling power of the Premier League may be too strong for Spence to resist if a club in the top flight came calling this summer.

It is believed Spurs are leading the chase, with manager Jose Mourinho having long been an admirer of Spence. The Portuguese’s son was in Fulham’s academy system with the Middlesbrough man and recommended him to his dad.