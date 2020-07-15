As per a report from the Daily Record, Scottish club St Johnstone will play former Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City winger Craig Conway in a friendly against Hibernian.

Veteran winger Craig Conway was released by League Two club Salford City earlier this summer. The Ammies confirmed that after one season, Conway would be leaving The Peninsula Stadium at the end of his deal.

Now, it has emerged that Conway could be nearing a move to a new club. Scottish Premiership team St Johnstone will give the chance to Conway to impress new manager Callum Davidson ahead of a potential move this summer.

The club will play Hibernian in a warm-up match and Davidson will take the chance to cast an eye over Conway ahead of a possible move. The trial appears to open the door for a potential return to Scotland for the winger, who had been playing in England since 2011 until his Salford City release.

Conway signed for Cardiff City in the summer of 2011 and played in 67 games for the club (seven goals, 10 assists). In January 2014, Conway then moved on to Blackburn Rovers, where he remained until the summer of 2019. With Rovers, the 35-year-old netted 22 goals and provided 41 assists in 199 games across all competitions.

Now, with Conway hoping to impress in a trial with St Johnstone, it will be interesting to see if the former Blackburn and Cardiff winger can secure a deal with the Scottish Premiership club.