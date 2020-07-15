German giants Borussia Dortmund have announced on their official club website that former Fulham loan man Andre Schurrle has been released.

German attacker Andre Schurrle spent the 2018/19 campaign on loan in England with Fulham. The former Chelsea man made the loan move to Craven Cottage upon their promotion to the Premier League, returning to parent club Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.

While with Fulham, Schurrle scored six goals and played in 25 games across all competitions as the Cottagers were relegated back to the Championship. A personal highlight of his time with the club was his goal of the month against Burnley.

Now, it has been confirmed that Schurrle has entered free agency. The former Fulham loanee will search for a new club on a free transfer after Borussia Dortmund announced his departure.

Upon the announcement, Schurrle moved to reflect on his time with the club. He thanked those at the club for everything, saying:

“On reflection, it was a period with highs and lows. But, also with many valuable experiences both on a sporting and, in particular, on a personal level. I would like to thank those responsible at BVB and wish the club and its special fans all the best for the future.”

Now a free agent, it will be interesting to see how Schurrle’s situation pans out. He has experience of playing in the Premier League with both Fulham and Chelsea, so it will be interesting to see if the chance arises for him to make a return to England’s top tier.

