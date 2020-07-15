As per a report from The Argus, Brighton and Hove Albion’s young defender Alex Cochrane is attracting attention from Portsmouth.

Brighton and Hove Albion have enjoyed success in sending some of heir young talents out on loan for the 2019/20 campaign. Most notably, defender Ben White has been a star performer for Leeds United in the Championship.

Now, it has emerged that another one of the Seagulls’ young talents is attracting loan interest. League One outfit Portsmouth have been said keen on Brighton’s young defender Alex Cochrane.

Cochrane, 20, has made one senior appearance for the Premier League side this season, coming in the EFL Cup against Aston Villa. Most of his game time has come with the club’s youth sides but Pompey could look to offer him the chance to gather some senior experience.

The left-back – who also features in left-midfield – has notched up two goals and six assists for Brighton’s Under-23s side in 41 appearances. Cochrane captained the club’s Under-23s in their EFL Trophy campaign and has also worn the armband in the Premier League 2.

Portsmouth could be in the market for a new left-back this summer. As covered here on The72, they look set to lose Brandon Haunstrup despite offering him a new contract so a loan move could be made for Cochrane to fill the gap left by Hausntrup.

