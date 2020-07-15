According to a report from The Bolton News, reports of Bolton Wanderers’ interest in a reunion deal for ex-Bradford City winger Filipe Morais are wide of the mark.

Earlier this week, we covered reports here on The72 claiming that Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City were interested in re-signing experienced winger Filipe Morais. Currently on the books at Crawley Town, it was claimed that the pair were both interested in reuniting with Morais this summer.

Now, an update has emerged on Wanderers rumoured interest. The Bolton News has said that reports of Bolton’s claimed interest in Morais is wide of the mark.

Not only that, but reports have also claimed – as covered here on The72 – that Bradford City are not interested in signing Morais either.

Morais, now 34, has a year remaining on his current deal with Crawley Town (Transfermarkt) and has been there since 2018. He spent last season on loan with Oldham Athletic, who he also played for from 2010 to 2012. Morais played in 20 games for the Latics last season, scoring three goals and laying on one assist in the process.

In his previous stint with Bolton, Morais netted three and laid on 19 assists in 56 appearances.

Would you have liked to see Morais return to Bolton? Let us know your thoughts in the poll below.

Would you have liked to see Morais return to Bolton?