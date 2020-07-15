According to local source the Telegraph and Argus, Bradford City is understood to be close to securing a further deal that will keep stopper Richard O’Donnell at the West Yorkshire club.

O’Donnell joined the Bantams at the start of July 2018 from Northampton Town where he had six months after signing a short-term deal from Rotherham United.

Football-wise, O’Donnell’s journey in football began at hometown side Sheffield Wednesday where he moved from the youth set-up at Hillsborough to first-team reckoning at the start of August 2006. The now 31-year-old made 20 appearances for the Owls, but spent much of his time out on loan – featuring for six sides before a free transfer move to Chesterfield in 2012.

Since signing for the Bantams in 2018, O’Donnell has gone on to make 83 appearances for the Valley Parade club, conceding 119 times and keeping 21 clean sheets. This season he made 33 appearances in City’s curtailed 2019/20 campaign, conceding 34 times but keeping 10 clean sheets.

The T&A’s Simon Parker writes that the Bantams want O’Donnell at the club next season. He writes that they “are thought to be close” to agreeing on a deal that will see the much-travelled stopper staying for a season where boss Stuart McCall is rebuilding a side in his own image.

Parker says that other clubs have been eyeing up O’Donnell but adds that “City are understood to be confident” that they can wrap up things on O’Donnell’s future soon.

City are have already wrapped up the signing of Scunthorpe utility player Levi Sutton and are thought to be close to signing Wolves young midfielder Elliot Watt as McCall looks to build to escape League Two next season.

Should Bradford City go for O'Donnell or someone else?