Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill called up Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes twice during his time as Northern Ireland manager.

As the Potters’ manager scours the transfer market for reinforcements this summer, could he target a reunion with him at the Bet365 Stadium?

Sykes, who is 22 years old, looks to have a bright future in the game and would fit the bill for Stoke. He is young and would add more options and depth to their midfield department for next season.

Oxford will face a battle to keep hold of some of their key players after their League One Play-Off final defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on Monday, a game in which Sykes scored in.

Sykes joined the U’s in January 2019 and has been an important player for Karl Robinson’s side since then.

Prior to his move to the Kassam Stadium, the Belfast-born man had spent his whole career to date with Glenavon.

O’Neill will be in the hunt to strengthen his squad this summer and may use his contacts from his Northern Ireland days to bring some of his own players in.

Sykes has a year left on his contract at Oxford meaning Stoke could tempt them with a bid which would mean the third tier side wouldn’t lose him for nothing in 2021.

He is a target for the Potters to consider this summer. Their sights will be set on Bristol City away tonight as they look to climb away from danger.

In other Stoke news, they face a decision to make on the future of defender Moritz Bauer, as reported by The72.

Should Stoke target Sykes?