Sunderland striker Will Grigg still has two years left on his contract at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats paid a hefty £4 million in January 2019 (as per BBC Sport) to make him drop down from Wigan Athletic in the Championship but it is safe to say the move hasn’t worked out for him yet.

Grigg, who is 29 years old, has managed just five goals in League One for the North-East side since his move.

He is a proven goal scorer in the third tier but for whatever reason, whether that be mismanagement or playing out of position, it hasn’t clicked for him at Sunderland.

He was heavily linked with leaving in January and it is no secret that Phil Parkinson’s side could look to cut their losses on him this summer.

Grigg should have interest in him. After all, he has scored 125 goals in 378 appearances in his career to date having also had spells at Walsall, Brentford and MK Dons.

It is unlikely he would drop into League Two but third tier clubs could be closely monitoring his situation.

On the other hand, could Sunderland give him one more opportunity? There aren’t many strikers with a better record in League One than Grigg over the past 10 years so he could still make an impact there.

The Northern Ireland international needs confidence and a consistent run in the team.

Parkinson faces a big decision on his future at the club. Should they keep Grigg? Let us know in the poll below.

What should Sunderland do with Grigg?