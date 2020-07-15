Ryan Lowe will be looking to bolster his Plymouth Argyle side as they prepare for League One. Here are five players he could target for the Pilgrims-

Tyreeq Bakinson, Bristol City- He impressed on loan at Home Park during the second-half of last season and Lowe will no doubt be interested in bringing him back should the Robins let him leave again for more first-team experience.

Scott Wharton, Blackburn Rovers- Lowe signed him on loan for previous club Bury and could target him for Plymouth this summer. He helped Northampton Town gain promotion from League Two via the Play-Offs this past season.

Nicky Maynard- The experienced striker is currently a free agent as he has not signed a new deal with Mansfield Town yet. He scored 22 goals for Lowe at Bury during the 2018/19 season and managed 15 in all competitions this past term with the Stags. He is a decent option for Plymouth.

Callum Cooke- He is available after being released by Peterborough United and will be weighing up his options. The Plymouth manager played with him at Crewe Alexandra a few years ago. The midfielder has also previously played for Middlesbrough, Blackpool and Bradford City. Crewe are interested in re-signing him, as reported by The72.

Jordan Rossiter- The midfielder is another free agent Plymouth could have on their radar after his release by Rangers. Lowe had him on loan at Bury two seasons ago and he spent the past campaign at Fleetwood Town in the third tier.

In other Plymouth news, their reported target Brett Pitman is open to offers, as covered by The72.

