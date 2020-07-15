Crystal Palace are in ‘pole position’ to sign Queens Park Rangers attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze according to Football League World.

The 22-year-old has been one of the shining lights of this Championship season and has attracted interest from a number of potential suitors in the Premier League.

Palace are now reportedly frontrunners for his signature with the QPR star having scored 12 goals and produced eight assists this season.

The reports claim that there are a whole host of clubs vying to sign him but that Palace hold the upper hand and are ‘leading the race’ as it stands, with a transfer battle likely to materialise upon the transfer opening once the current season comes to a close.

The 2020 summer transfer window is expected to open on July 26th as soon as the Premier League season ends but there has been no official confirmation of this or when it will close.

Transfers and fees will depend hugely on the financial constraints which have been caused due to the global pandemic and the signing of Eze for Palace could rely on their ability to offload winger Wilfried Zaha.

Zaha has been a constant source of transfer speculation during the past couple of transfer windows with Palace valuing the England international at around £80million. This fee could have to be reviewed due to finances being affected but the Eagles would still hope to recoup a huge fee for the talented winger.

Eze reportedly has a price-tag in the region of £20million but Palace will face competition from the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United who have both expressed an interest in one of the best players outside the Premier League.

