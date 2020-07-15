Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens will be looking to bolster his squad ahead of their return to League One. Here are five players he could target for the Robins-

Kean Bryan, Sheffield United- He is out of contract with the Blades this summer having fallen down the pecking order with the Premier League side. The ex-Manchester City defender joined Bolton Wanderers on loan in January. Wellens managed him at Oldham Athletic and could eye a reunion with him at the County Ground.

Jack Byrne, Shamrock Rovers- Wellens also managed the Republic of Ireland international at Oldham. The midfielder has scored 16 goals since moving to Shamrock in December 2018 and could target a move back to England this year.

Devante Cole- He is a free agent after being released by Doncaster Rovers and is an option for Swindon. They will need a striker or two over the coming months to fill the void left by Eoin Doyle’s departure to Bolton.

Kyle Bennett, Bristol Rovers- The winger spent the second-half of last season with the Robins on loan and they could try and bring him back. He has bags of experience of playing in the third tier which would come in handy for Swindon in the next campaign.

Charles Dunne, Motherwell- He played with Wellens at Oldham and could be targeted as Swindon look to add depth to their defence. The ex-Republic of Ireland Under-21 international has played in League One for Wycombe Wanderers and Blackpool in the past.

In other Swindon news, their reported target Brett Pitman is open to offers, as covered by The72.



