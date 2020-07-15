Mark Warburton will be eager to strengthen his QPR side as he prepares for his second year in charge next season. Here are five players he could target-

Moses Odubajo, Sheffield Wednesday- Warburton managed the right-back at Brentford five years ago and he played a key part in the Bees’ side who reached the Championship Play-Offs. His current deal at Hillsborough expires next year.

Jon Toral, Hull City- The Spanish midfielder has played for the QPR boss at both Brentford and Rangers. He is also set to become available this summer with his contract at Hull expiring and he would be a shrewd free transfer signing by the London side.

Ross McCrorie, Rangers- The versatile Scotsman was rising into the Rangers first-team when Warburton was at the helm at Ibrox. He has spent this past season on loan at League One side Portsmouth and enjoyed regular game time. Could he be an option for the R’s?

David Bates, Hamburg- The centre-back is another player the QPR manager had at Ibrox. He has recently had a spell on loan at Sheffield Wednesday but struggled for game time at Hillsborough. The Hoops should try and bring him in on loan to bolster their defence next term and give him a second chance in the Championship.

Chris Long, Motherwell- He scored 11 goals in 31 games for the Well this past campaign and played under Warburton on loan at Brentford. The Scottish Premiership side may be tempted to sell the ex-Everton, Burnley, Fleetwood Town and Blackpool forward for a fee this summer so they avoid losing him for free in 2021.

