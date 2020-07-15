West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has made no secret of where his football loyalties will lie on Wednesday claiming “I’m going to be a big Preston fan” as reported by Birmingham Live.

However, despite his obvious interest in the action at Griffin Park as West Brom’s promotion rivals take on Preston North End, he has revealed he won’t be watching the game and instead has his eyes firmly fixed on Albion’s next game against Huddersfield Town.

Everyone associated with West Brom will surely be keeping a keen eye on events in the game between Brentford and Preston where any result for the Lilywhites will be of benefit to them heading into the final two games of the season.

Bilic said that although he will be supporting Preston, his primary focus is on preparations for the Huddersfield game.

“It’s a very interesting game for us but I am going to watch Huddersfield, I’m going to watch as many Huddersfield games as I can – but I will check on my phone all the time,” Bilic said.

“There is no point in me watching it, it’s only going to make me nervous. I will watch Huddersfield, but I am going to be a big Preston fan on Wednesday, of course.”

The Croatian boss has also bemoaned the fixture schedule which sees them facing five games in 13 days but insists his players will be ready.

“The only thing I am not happy about, and I never like to moan, is the schedule.

Friday night, when it is this, from Hull to Huddersfield we play five games in 13 days.”

“I don’t think that has ever happened before. Five games in 13 days, that is too much but so be it. I told the guys we have got to be more ready on Friday night than if the game was on Saturday.”