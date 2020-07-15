Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee is out of contract this summer.

He has agreed to play until the end of the current season but remains to be out of contract soon.

The Owls are losing a lot of experience from their squad with the likes of Sam Hutchinson, Steven Fletcher and Fernando Forestieri leaving. Therefore, they need to ensure Lee stays for another year at least to keep the spine of the team in tact.

Lee, who is 32 years old, penned a one-year extension with the Yorkshire side last summer that is coming to an end. He has played for the Owls since 2012 and has made 219 appearances for them during that time.

The experienced midfielder has played 29 games in all competitions for Garry Monk’s in this campaign.

Lee adds more depth and options into Wednesday’s midfield department and their fans would be disappointed to see him leave for nothing this summer. However, it could be the case that they go for a different approach next term.

Sheffield Wednesday have an ageing squad and haven’t managed to push into the Play-Off picture for two seasons now.

Lee has struggled with injuries over the past three years having previously played a key in the Owls getting in the top six in 2016 and 2017.

The Stalybridge-born started out at Manchester United and made three appearances for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at QPR. He then had a stint at Oldham Athletic before rocking up at Hillsborough eight years ago.

He has been a great servant to the club and the journey shouldn’t end at the conclusion of this campaign.

